After having to cancel in 2020 due to COVID, the State Fair of Texas returns later this month

DAVID TAFFET | Senior Staff Writer

taffet@dallasvoice.com

The packed DART trains to get there. The disgusting food. The rides that make you want to throw up. The idiotic kitchen demonstrations — of all the things we missed during the pandemic in 2020, the State Fair was the most painful loss for me. Really. I love this Dallas tradition.

I used to go every year. But then I got tired of searching for parking and paying a fortune once I found a place to park. So I missed the fair several years.

Then the DART Green Line opened; I could park for free at a DART station and ride the light rail to the front gate of Fair Park for just the cost of a day pass. Now that I’m old, I can ride DART for half price.

And I won’t miss the fair again. I promise.

Once there, I begin and end with the food — either sickeningly sweet or oil-drippingly-fried. Or both. Disgusting. But I have to have some. State Fair blue ribbon winner fried butter was the worst. And I’ve been to the State Fair lots of times and eaten all sorts of concoctions. And I know it was the worst because I tried it over and over. Just to make sure.

And a corny dog. Yes, I know you can get corny dogs during the year now, but they’re not the same. Only a corny dog fried at Fair Park has that special flavor and appeal.

And the rides. I hate heights. But since the fair erected the world’s tallest Ferris wheel, I’ve regularly taken people to get one of the best views of Dallas. And now there’s the tall Top o’ Texas Tower, twice as tall as the Texas Star. To make sure

I get nauseous, it not only rises 500 feet in the air, it also spins. Wouldn’t miss it.

Then there are old favorites along the Midway, like the Texas Skyway and the 1914 Dentzel Carousel that’s been at Fair Park since the 1950s. Also, the model trains in the greenhouse building along the Midway. Don’t know why I can stare at model trains so long; maybe because I was model-train-deprived as a child, or at least O-Gauge deprived. Sad, I know.

Then I have to stop by the animal barns and competition areas. My favorite animals are the miniature horses, followed by the baby sheep and goats. And the fancy chickens and roosters in a wide variety of breeds. Oh, and the llamas. I love the llamas. But be careful because if you piss them off, they’ll spit at you. And there is always some surprise breed of something that I find irresistible and want to take home.

For some reason, I always walk through the car show. I don’t know why. It always pisses me off how expensive cars have gotten, and the car that I see that I really want is just a prototype for something that’ll never actually go on the market. I don’t see why I can’t have that car that flies.

Then there are the performances. Grand Funk Railroad appears Oct. 3 at 8:30 p.m. this year. Le Freak is on stage at 3 and 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 11. There is music planned for every taste. See the full schedule at BigTex.com.

Who won blue ribbons for what? I love walking through what used to be called The Women’s Building to check out the arts and crafts. (I’m really terrible at remembering new names for things. Like, I still call Riversomething Boulevard “Industrial.” The Women’s Building is called something else now, but I digress.)

I especially love the blue-ribbon quilts. And butter sculpture. And blue-ribbon jars of pickles and jam. Makes me feel like I’m Opie, living in Mayberry. And then there are demonstrations of kitchen gadgets that are as useful as a vegematic and that I’d be as likely never to use. But they slice and dice! Then it’s on to the next demonstration.

Of course, no trip to the State Fair is complete without a selfie with Big Tex. I really haven’t cozied up to the new Big Tex yet. He’s sort of an ugly version of the old Big Tex, who went up in flames in 2012. Old Big Tex was friendlier. New Big Tex seems a little mean — sort of angry that he’s getting compared to old Big Tex, who started his life off as a big Santa Claus. And how can new Big Tex ever be better than Santa?

And it’s not just me who’s glad the State Fair is back. You know who else is glad? The city of Dallas. It brings a huge amount of revenue into the city, and we have lots of roads that need to be repaired. But that’s not the reason to go to the State Fair. Go because it’s just loads of fun.