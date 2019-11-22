PIECE OF CAKE

Underwear can (and should) be sexy, but why not also transform your underwear into funderwear? The Manbuns brand does just that, with hot boxer-briefs in four styles (Cheesy Burgers, Gone Bananas, Pineapple Paradise and Somewhere Over the Rainbows). Best of all, the price won’t squeeze you too tight.

$19.99. Available at Skivvies or MyManBuns.com.

DIA DE LOS PRESENTS

A piece of jewelry, especially a ring, exudes subtext as a gift, especially during the holidays. But a skull ring from Lula B’s gives you a little wiggle room — it’s edgy and suggests a certain cool, but for your punk giftee or to suggest a sugar skull by way of Dia de los Muertos, this might suggest something more. Made of 925 sterling silver, this one-ounce ring makes a statement… without making a commitment.

$65. Available at Lula B’s (in the Design District and Oak Cliff) or LulaBsDallas.com.

BANGIN’ BRACELET

Dallas jeweler Joe Pacetti knows quality and style when he sees it, and we can see it too in the luxurious, hand-dyed metal cuff from his collection of eye-catching accessories. The Japanese stingray leather’s naturally-pebbled texture adds exotic elegance and shimmers like black pearls.

$300. Available at JPacetti.com.

CAMO COMFORT

Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but you and your sweetie can stay warm inside — and look damn sexy doing it — in a pair of ribble camo longjohns from Addicted’s Flammable Ice collection. These form-flattering tights have a soft, breathable accent running up the inside of the legs to a cushy pouch. Available in black and olive drab.

$70. Addicted/ES Collection, 3926 Cedar Springs Road or at AddictedDallas.com.

TRAIL OF Ts

Wanna know how you can really make America great again? Do your best to buy sustainable, U.S.-made products. American Backcountry puts out a collection of graphic T-shirts made using recycled materials and an environmentally-friendly dyeing process that infuses into the fabric, instead of just sitting on top of it, for endurance. And it makes sense they would care, since AB specializes in prints of national parks, trails and other outdoorsy themes, helped along by moisture-wicking technology that keeps you cool and dry even on a long hike.

$25.99. Available at AmericanBackcountry.com.

ONESIE SINGULAR SENSATION

OK, we admit it: We love onesies, and we don’t even have any toddlers. This hot fashion trend has expanded into all manner of styles, including a jaunty little reindeer that even Ralphie might proudly wear on Christmas morning. Of course, you can wear it out on The Strip or to any parties you fancy.

$20. Available at Out of the Closet, 3920 Cedar Springs Road.

PLAYING FOOTSIE

Women have long enjoyed access to thin socks with such low profiles you don’t even know they are wearing them, and now Invisisox offers the same benefit to men (and women can use them, too). These footies fit comfortably over the sole, toes and instep, with rubberized portions to control slippage allowing you to wear loafers seemingly commando without chafing.

$13.95 three pair. Available only at Invisisox.com.

CBD A-OK

Marijuana may not be legal yet in Texas, but CBD-based products sure are, and some have surprisingly useful therapeutic effects. Dr. Kerklaan makes a variety of creams and sprays to combat everything from PMS to general soreness. I can’t speak to the efficacy of the PMS product, but rubbing a bit of the sleep cream on my forehead has facilitated my sleep cycle without any psychotropic interactions — just a refreshing eucalyptus and peppermint aroma to get high on.

$40–$68. Available at DrKerklaan.com.

THE SMELL OF TEXAS

We love all things Texas (except, sometimes, its politics), so it’s no surprise we support all the clothing from Texas Standard, which is made in the Lone Star State and always arrives in a package redolent of a woodsy aroma. Well, they have turned that smell into the Signature Standard cologne, a fragrance for men that also contains hints of bourbon, lavender and geranium. It’s a versatile, manly cologne great for day or night or any time of year … just like the man in your life.

$39.50. Available at Texas-Standard.com.