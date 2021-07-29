The Dallas-based non-profit to immediately increase vaccination efforts in underserved communities

Abounding Prosperity, Inc. has just been awarded $1 million by the U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to ramp up efforts to get more people in underserved communities vaccinated against COVID-19. The grant to APInc. was among more than 100 awards from HHS to “trusted community-based” organizations.

In Dallas County alone, COVID-19 was the top cause of death for all populations. Nearly 75% of COVID-19 hospitalizations were among Black and Latinocommunities. As of May, before the Delta variant surge, more than 84% of Black people in the county had not been vaccinated. Statewide, the vaccination rate for all eligible citizens is below 45%.

“This grant will allow APInc to redouble our efforts to increase the COVID-19 vaccination rate among Dallasresidents and beyond who are LGBT and Black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC),” said founder/CEO Kirk Myers. “Getting more BIPOC residents vaccinated is especially urgent now as the Delta variant ravages high-risk communities across our nation. APInc is honored to stand in the gap and help in this life or death fight,” Myers said.

The American Rescue Plan funding will help APIncsustain and expand our grassroots efforts to mobilize community-based outreach and health workers, patient navigators and social support specialists to reduce health disparities and increase COVID-19 vaccination rates within the BIPOC and medically vulnerable communities.

“Today’s investments are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to strengthen equity and support organizations that focus on underserved communities as they work to increase vaccinations and keep people safe and healthy,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, in a separate statement.

To date, APInc has received almost $3.5 million in grant funding to combat the disparate economic impact caused by COVID-19. Our relief efforts have also provided COVID-19 prevention and care kits, direct payments for gas and other household needs and a weekly fresh food pantry in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Most recently, funding was secured through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Community Catalyst Vaccine Education and Access Program.

