One person is dead and another is in custody after an early morning incident at the Magnolia Apartments on Dickason Avenue, just off Cedar Springs Road, according to Dallas police and a social media post by Take Back Oak Lawn.

Officers responded at about 5 a.m. to reports of shots fired inside The Magnolia Apartments at 4320 Dickason and a violent assault in front of a house in the same area, near the intersection of Dickason and Wycliff. Witnesses reportedly told police the incident was possibly a domestic situation.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect was taken into custody after he ran into Wycliff Avenue and was hit by a vehicle.

Police have released no further information.

Special thanks to Cannon Brown for the photos and the heads-up.

— Tammye Nash